Umno lawmaker demands AG explain dropping charges against Pakatan leaders

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― Attorney-General Tommy Thomas must explain his decision to withdraw sedition and criminal charges against Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said today.

In a critical statement, the Pengerang MP said there appeared to be a “trend” for the public prosecutor to drop the charges which she described as “worrisome” for the possible adverse impact on public perception of the judiciary.

“Even more worrisome is that the cases are of sedition, crime breach of trust information leak. Such decisions need a clear explanation because there is a concern that it may create a negative perception on the doctrine practice of separation of powers in the country,” the Umno lawmaker said.

The former de facto law minister did not specify the cases or the PH leaders she meant.

However, Azalina’s statement follows the acquittal of PKR’s Sungai Buloh MP R. Sivarasa, the same party’s former Padang Rengas MP N. Surendran and political cartoonist Zunar of sedition charges yesterday over remarks related to the previous Sodomy II prosecution of de facto PH leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In Sivarasa’s case the deputy public prosecutor told the Sessions Court that the prosecutor had accepted a representation from the PKR lawmaker who is now deputy rural development minister. A separate judge in the Sessions Court freed Surendran and Zunar of sedition after another deputy public prosecutor said his office was withdrawing charges.

Azalina acknowledged that Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution grants the AG absolute powers in preferring charges and his decision cannot be challenged in any court.

But she stressed on the observance of the rule of law and said the judicial arm of govenrment must be seen to be free from any form of meddling.

“The PH government needs to be extra careful with any action taken so that it does not create a negative perception towards the judiciary and legal body in the country,” she said.