Bitcoin extends loss after dropping below US$8,000

A sticker that reads 'Bitcoin accepted here' is displayed at the entrance of the Stadthaus town hall in Zug, Switzerland August 30, 2016. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 31 — Bitcoin spiked lower after dropping below the US$8,000 (RM32,477) price level.

Volatility in the biggest cryptocurrency has increased over the last few trading sessions after the US Securities and Exchange Commission rejected the latest attempt to create an exchange-traded fund.

“It looks like the entire market is in a risk-off mood today,” said Mati Greenspan, senior market analyst at eToro, in an e-mail. “The sentiment seems to be spreading fast and very likely influencing the crypto markets as well at the moment. The current level of support is at US$7,800 but even if we see a range between US$6,000 and US$8,000 it wouldn’t be terrible.” — Bloomberg