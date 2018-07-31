Govt tables final MH370 report in Parliament

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference in Parliament, July 31, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― The full report on the disappearance and the search and rescue mission for MH370 was tabled in Parliament today.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke tabled the full report at noon today for all MPs, one day after his ministry released the report to the media and public.

The report, numbering at about 500 pages had concluded that the flight disappearance remains a mystery.

MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014 with 239 people on board.

Search efforts that also covered vast underwater expanses of the southern Indian Ocean concluded recently without any results.