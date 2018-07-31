Transport Ministry mulls action against duty air traffic controllers in MH370 disappearance

Anthony Loke announced today that the Transport Ministry will set up a committee that would look into possible action to be taken against the air traffic controllers. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― The Transport Ministry is considering taking action against the air traffic controllers who were on duty when Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 vanished on March 8, 2014.

Anthony Loke announced today that his ministry will set up a committee that would look into possible action to be taken against the controllers.

“Some of them are still working with Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia,” Loke said.

The agency was formerly known as Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) when the incident happened.

