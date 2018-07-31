Azharuddin quits as Civil Aviation Authority chairman over missing MH370

Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abd Rahman has resigned as Civil Aviation Authority chairman. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― Malaysia’s Civil Aviation Authority chairman Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abd Rahman tendered his resignation from the post today, adding that he will leave in 14 days.

In a statement, he indicated that he is assuming responsibility for the four-year disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 and all 239 people on board, following the public release of the final report by the international safety and investigation team yesterday.

“While the Report does not suggest that the accident is caused by the Department of Civil Aviation (‘DCA’) then, nevertheless, there are some very apparent findings with regards to the operations of the Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre (KLATSC); where it was stated that the Air Traffic Controller did not comply with certain Standard Operating Procedures.

“Therefore, it is with regret and after much thought and contemplation that I have decided to resign as the Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (‘CAAM’) effective fourteen (14) days from the date of the resignation notice which I have served today,” he said.

He added that he had tried his best to aid in the search for the missing plane over the past four years and still hopes to find answers to the aviation world’s greatest mystery.

“I am saddened to have to leave under these circumstances. Serving the industry for more than forty (40) years has been the greatest honour of my life and I apologise for not being able to fulfil the remainder of my tenure,” he said.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke later confirmed that he had received notice of Azharuddin's resignation.

He said Azharuddin is the first person to quit as acceptance of the missing plane as well as all its passengers and crew.

“The report was just released yesterday, so he is the first person,” Loke said.

He added that his ministry will be looking into whether or not to take further action against Azharuddin and others from the Department of Civil Aviation ― as the agency was known then ― when MH370 disappeared on March 8 2014.