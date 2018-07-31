Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj: The big albums of August

Ariana Grande’s ‘Sweetener’ is out August 17. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 31 — August is a big month for album releases, with highly anticipated LPs coming from Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Troye Sivan and many more. Get the lowdown on some of the big ones below.

Ariana Grande, Sweetener — August 17

Few pop albums in recent memory have been so hyped for so long. Grande has been keeping the buzz steady with regular teasers of her highly anticipated album, which includes No Tears Left to Cry and God is a Woman as well as the Nicki Minaj collaboration The Light is Coming.

Nicki Minaj, Queen — August 10

Alongside her frequent collaborations with other high-profile artists, rapper Nicki Minaj has been getting her own LP ready. It includes the Ariana Grande-featuring Bed, as well as Chun-Li, Barbie Tingz and Rich Sex featuring Lil Wayne, while a making-of documentary is said to be in the works.

Troye Sivan, Bloom — August 31

Grande is on Minaj’s album, Minaj is on Grande’s — and Troye Sivan brings on Ariana Grande for Dance to This, which is currently generating hype for his own forthcoming LP. There’s more in store from this Australian singer-songwriter and YouTube vlogger.

Meghan Trainor, Treat Myself — August 31

Keep the pop coming: Meghan Trainor also has a new album and it’ll get people dancing. It includes previously released tracks No Excuses, Let You Be Right and Can’t Dance, and Trainor has called it “my favourite album that I’ve ever created.”

Iggy Azalea, Survive the Summer — August 3

The rapper’s highly anticipated EP is set to drop after a bit of delay, and fans are more than ready after hearing its first tracks, Tokyo Snow Trip and Kream featuring Tyga. All six of the EP’s tracks are set to get their own videos.

Death Cab For Cutie, Thank You For Today — August 17

If indie is your preference, August has got you covered. Veteran indie band Death Cab For Cutie is back with its first music since 2015 album Kintsugi, with the long-time bandmates joined by musicians from their touring band on tracks such as Gold Rush and I Dreamt We Spoke Again.

Alice in Chains, Rainier Fog — August 24

In the mood for metal? The legendary US rock band is following up the Grammy-nominated 2013 album The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here with this new LP. In addition to being their first album in five years, it marks their first time recording in their hometown of Seattle in more than 20 years.

Still not sold? August has something for everyone, from YG’s Stay Dangerous to Mac Miller’s Swimming to Interpol’s Marauder. You’re sure to find something that suits you before the month is out. — AFP-Relaxnews