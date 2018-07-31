Transport minister: Malaysia not ready for GoJek, motorbike accident rate too high

Transport Minister Anthony Loke says the government does not plan to legalise motorbike hailing services like Indonesia's GoJek on Malaysian roads due to the high rate of motorcycle accidents. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Putrajaya does not plan to legalise motorbike hailing services like Indonesia's GoJek on Malaysian roads, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

He told the Dewan Rakyat that the government does not feel the two-wheeled ride hailing services are suitable to be rolled out yet due to the high rate of road accidents involving motorcycles.

“As for ride e-hailing, personally I am not ready to agree, because the number of motorcycle accidents on the road is too high.

“We just introduced regulations for car e-hailing, which was a big issue and not easy to regulate, what more for motorcycles,” he said during Question Time.

