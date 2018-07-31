Bursa turns positive at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia creeps into positive territory after opening slightly down.— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Bursa Malaysia turned marginally positive at mid-morning today, amid the mixed performance of regional peers, dealers said.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.89 of-a-point higher at 1,771.13 from yesterday's close of 1,770.26.

The index opened 2.03 points lower at 1,768.23.

On the broader market, however, losers led gainers 368 to 262 with 361 counters unchanged, 936 untraded and 68 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.04 billion units valued at RM489.19 million.

A dealer said the mixed regional performance came after investors began focusing on the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting later today.

“Interest rate markets are predictably in flux ahead of the numerous central bank announcements expected this week. No one is expecting any rate changes, but as always, the statements will be closely analysed for any shifts in policy,” said Oanda head of trading Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes.

Of heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga each fell two sen to RM9.83 and RM15.12 respectively, Public Bank bagged two sen to RM24.04 and Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM8.84.

Among actives, XOX and Vivocom each lost half-a-sen to eight sen and 3.5 sen, while UCrest added 1.5 sen to 40 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 1.88 points higher at 12,5589.97, the FBMT 100 Index recovered 3.12 points to 12,344.00 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 4.67 points to 12,700.02.

The FBM 70 shed 7.06 points to 15,4477.70 and the FBM Ace Index declined 27.68 points to 5,411.94.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index rose 24.41 points to 7,595.73 and the Industrial Index was up 11.18 points to 3,295.00, but the Finance Index fell 9.82 points to 17,431.87. — Bernama