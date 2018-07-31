Top officials should take responsibility, quit and save the civil service — G25

JULY 31 — We G25 members, many of whom are retired civil servants, note with concern the statements coming out from the new administration, including recently from the prime minister, that the civil service is unreliable regarding its commitment to the reforms and changes that he and his ministers are in the process of introducing to meet the aspirations of the people as expressed by the rakyat in the recent general elections.

The various criticisms on the behaviour of top officials especially their unprofessional conduct prior to the elections, which went viral on social media, have tarnished the image of the civil service.

We believe that the public is also losing respect and confidence on the civil service as a neutral institution which can be relied upon, whatever the political changes, to be professional in providing policy advice to their ministers and in implementing the ministerial decisions with honesty, sincerity and integrity.

We are sad that whereas previously the civil service was seen as the pillar of strength and stability for the administration, now some senior civil servants are seen as part of the problem facing the country. Although they are few in number and the majority of civil servants are professionally neutral in performing their duties, the bad apples have, nevertheless, done much damage to the whole public service.

The prime minister in his live interview on CNN, seen by the whole world, said that most of the top civil servants have been deeply corrupted by the previous government, making it difficult for the new administration to trust them on the reform policies. Other critics have alleged sabotage by some senior officers still loyal to the previous leaders.

We believe all these severe criticisms of the civil service whether coming from the political leaders or from the public, reflect badly on the leadership of the Ketua Setiausaha Negara (KSN) in ensuring discipline and professionalism particularly at the top ranks of secretaries-general.

The KSN must take responsibility for all the bad publicity which the civil service has suffered due to misconduct and failure in setting a good example. We feel that the KSN should not ignore the strong public statements from our leaders and instead, he should admit to himself that he is personally responsible to act in the best interests of the whole civil service by stepping down.

We therefore call upon the KSN to take the honourable step of offering his resignation without any

hesitation to save the civil service from further disgrace and bad publicity. His offer of resignation will allow the prime minister to make the right decision for the administration of the country. All government servants will appreciate the personal sacrifice from the KSN in making the offer to step down as it will clear the deck for his replacement.

Our civil service is recognised by international institutions, development economists and also investors as one of Malaysia’s greatest strengths. In view of its pivotal role for our peace and prosperity, G25 calls on the new KSN to make all efforts necessary to restore the good reputation of the civil service as the institution that can be relied upon to serve the government of the day faithfully for king and country.

