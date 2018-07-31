Robyn shares ‘Missing U’ in mini-doc

A screengrab from Robyn’s ‘Missing U — A Message To My Fans’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 31 — Swedish singer Robyn has shared a seven-minute documentary called Missing U that features her brand-new single of the same name.

The singer revealed last week on Twitter that Missing U would be out on July 30, calling it “A message to my fans, that I’ve missed them.”

She announced yesterday that it is now out, while detailing that the single Missing U, which can be heard in the video, will be officially released on August 1 after getting its first world play on the Annie Mac radio show.

Missing U — A Message to My Fans, which can be streamed now, documents a series of Robyn-themed club parties in Brooklyn called “This Party is Killing Me” and the fans behind them.

Robyn’s last album, Body Talk, dates back to 2010. Earlier this year, Pitchfork noted that in response to a tweet from a fan asking “Who decides your next album release date tbh?,” the pop singer replied, “I do. Sometime this year honey.” — AFP-Relaxnews