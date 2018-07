The government will table the repeal of the Goods and Services Tax Bill 2018 in in the Dewan Rakyat today. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The repeal of the Goods and Services Tax Bill 2018 will be tabled by the Finance Ministry in the Dewan Rakyat for its first reading today.

It is now listed as No. 1 in the Parliament Order Paper.

Other Bills to be tabled includes the Sales Tax Bill 2018, Service Tax Bill 2018, Cusoms (Amendment) Bill 2018, and the Free Zones (Amendment) Bill 2018.

MORE TO COME