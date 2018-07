Indonesian and foreign climbers are seen during walking down from Rinjani Mountain at Sembalun village in Lombok Timur, Indonesia, July 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

MATARAM, July 31 — More than 500 hikers and their guides have been successfully evacuated from an Indonesian volcano after a deadly earthquake triggered landslides that trapped them on the mountain, an official said this morning.

“543 hikers have been evacuated — they arrived last night,” national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told AFP.

“There are now six people left... They are all healthy and safe.” — AFP