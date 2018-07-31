‘Stranger Things’ season three arriving mid-2019

Cast members Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown pose at the premiere for the second season of the television series ‘Stranger Things’ in Los Angeles October 27, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 31 — The third season of Stranger Things will debut later than expected, and is now set for summer 2019.

Though season one of Stranger Things landed in July 2016 and the second a Halloween-adjacent October 2017, we’ll have to wait another year to find out what happens next.

Speaking to the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills yesterday, Netflix vice president of Original Programming, Cindy Holland, explained that the show’s creators “really want to take the time to get it right”.

“It’s a handcrafted show,” she said (per Deadline Hollywood.) “The Duffer brothers and Shawn Levy have worked really hard, and they understand the stakes are high.”

“They want to deliver something bigger and better than what they did last year.”

The drama, with tinges of comedy and horror, draws on a 1980s aesthetic, debuted in 2016 and became a big hit for the streaming service.

It made stars out of its young cast, with Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) going on to appear in It and its September 2019 sequel, with Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego also due at some point the same year. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) has booked a part in May 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters and its 2020 follow-up Godzilla vs Kong. — AFP-Relaxnews