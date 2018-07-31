New foreign minister Saifuddin eyes new tack, but not ‘radical’ changes

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah says he is aware that his role is one where diplomacy and tactfulness are of the utmost importance. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said he believed himself to be an outspoken person and willing to state his mind even if the issue at hand is controversial.

While the characteristics are handy for fiery politicians, the foreign minister is aware that his role is one where diplomacy and tactfulness are instead of utmost importance.

“I have to be careful now, to choose my words to be more cautious it is not what I say but how I say it. I have to be thinking like a diplomat,” he told Malay Mail in an exclusive interview.

Saifuddin spoke about his “new foreign policy framework”, which essentially meant that while there will be new priorities in terms of policies moving forward, none will be overly drastic.

“There are going to be some changes but it is not going to be radical,” he said, adding that the current government will be more focused on issues like human rights and sustainable development.

“In terms of human rights, we are looking to ratifying all of the core international rights conventions,” the Indera Mahkota MP said.

Saifuddin said there will also be focus on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's revisit of his previous “Look East” policy, and at the same time reaffirming Malaysia's commitment to Asean.

The original “Look East” policy was advocated by Dr Mahathir when he previously took office in 1981, to encourage Malaysian students in Japan who could bring back knowledge and acquire Japanese cultural values such as work ethics, discipline and punctuality.

Dr Mahathir previously said the policy should not only focus on trade relations between Malaysia and Japan, and include emulating Japanese values such as diligence and shame of failure.

A key issue that Malaysia will work to address within Asean is the plight of the Rohingya community, Saifuddin said.

“We have to make known to the world and Asean states that we take a very strong position on the issue.

“But speaking on the international platforms is one thing; how do you treat the Rohingya here?” Saifuddin said, pointing out that seeking asylum here have often been exploited and denied basic rights.

“Foreign policy begins at home. My colleagues in Cabinet have been involved in activities that are related to the Rohingya.

“We do not have to wait until we ratify the convention on refugees; we can start by doing something here, at home first,” he said.