McLaren delivers Senna 001

McLaren Senna 001. — Picture courtesy of Newspress/McLaren

LONDON, July 31 — Anyone who’s lucky enough to be taking delivery of a new McLaren Senna knows they’re going to be getting a very, very special car indeed. But one customer has just taken delivery of one that could be considered even more special because it’s the first customer McLaren Senna to be built and carries the chassis number 001.

The lucky person in question is London businessman David Kyte, who as soon as he took delivery of his car embarked upon a 1,400km ‘road-trip’ where he was accompanied by five other McLarens.

After a special presentation was made by McLaren’s CEO, Mike Flewitt, and other senior executives from McLaren Automotive and McLaren Special Operations at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, UK, ‘Senna 001’ headed off for the south of France.

The convoy heading across the Channel included three other McLaren Senna models, a McLaren 720S and a McLaren 600LT.

The drivers were certainly worth of a mention too as they included the racing driver and nephew of Ayrton Senna, Bruno Senna; McLaren Automotive Chief Operating Officer, Dr Jens Ludmann, and McLaren Ultimate Series Vehicle Line Director, Andy Palmer.

The group headed straight to the Circuit Paul Ricard close to Marseille, where Mr. Kyte was able to take part in a Pure McLaren driving experience over the weekend.

McLaren Automotive CEO, Mike Flewitt, commented: “Handing over the key to the first customer McLaren Senna built was an honour for me and a milestone for the company. David Kyte is a longstanding McLaren enthusiast with a true passion for our brand and a number of McLarens to prove it.

We have had many conversations about the car he has now taken delivery of and while I believe that the McLaren Senna is already incredible in every respect, the additional work that David has commissioned from McLaren Special Operations has taken ‘Senna 001’ to another level.”

This particular car, like all Sennas, is a bespoke model, and this one for Mr. Kyte has been finished in MSO Anniversary White with stunning livery painted in MSO Aurora Blue and the Senna brand displayed on the wing endplate.

Painting the car alone took more than 600 hours to complete, which included a pair of paint specialists spending a whole fortnight ‘masking-up’ the car before the livery was even applied. — AFP-Relaxnews