Bauxite mining ban to continue till Dec 31, and maybe longer, minister says

Dr Xavier Jayakumar says the mining ban could be extended after December 31 to clear bauxite stockpiles in the area. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, July 31 ― The moratorium on bauxite mining must be extended until year end as there are still over 500,000 tonnes in the stockpile yet to be cleared at several ports in Kuantan, Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources Dr Xavier Jayakumar said.

The mining ban, he said, could be extended after December 31 to clear bauxite stockpiles in the area.

“The government has to ensure that if the moratorium is lifted, the industry would be operated without posing any problems to the people, economy and the environment,” he told Malay Mail in an exclusive interview.

Dr Xavier said both his ministry and the state of Pahang were working closely to ensure that prerequisites were met by those involved in the industry before the moratorium can be lifted.

“Some of the preparations are made by strengthening the relevant laws, revising existing SOPs and introducing new guidelines.

“In short, it has to be done in a sustainable way,” he said.

To achieve this, Dr Xavier said he would be meeting state representatives, industry players and state authorities to draft a mechanism that will regulate the industry.

The bauxite ban had been enforced since 2016 following unregulated mining that polluted Kuantan and created a cover of red dust over the state.