Nissan nearing decision on new assembly plant in China, CEO says

CORDOBA, July 31 — Nissan Motor Co may decide soon on building another factory in China as the company pursues a goal of expanding sales in the country by one million units by 2022, according to its CEO.

“First step is adding capacity in the existing operation. We still have some room to expand,” Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa said yesterday during an interview in Cordoba, Argentina. “Second step is we may add another new plant” that would have the capacity to build 300,000 to 500,000 vehicles.

Nissan officials said in February that the second-largest Japanese automaker planned to spend 1 trillion yen (RM36.55 billion) over five years to become the largest global electrified vehicle maker in China.

Saikawa was in Cordoba, 640 km northwest of Buenos Aires, for the opening of a plant to build Nissan Frontier pickups. The investment of about US$600 million (RM2.435 billion) will include hiring about 1,000 direct workers and creating 2,000 indirect jobs.

Nissan may need another factory in the US, where it’s trying to cut its dependence on incentives and discounted deliveries to rental fleets, Saikawa said. The company is willing to discuss building one with alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp, though nothing has been discussed yet, he said, and the need isn’t urgent.

“We don’t need capacity in 2019,” Saikawa said. “But for 2020 to 2022 we may be getting to the position that we may need to seek capacity for the USmarket.”

