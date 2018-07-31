Legendary Maserati to be auctioned

1959 Maserati Tipo 60/61 ‘Birdcage’. — Picture courtesy of Newspress/Coys

New YORK, July 31 — Few names in the world of sports cars are more evocative than Maserati, so discerning collectors from around the world are sure to be keeping an eye on an auction in Germany this weekend.

That’s because the legendary 1959 Maserati Tipo 60/61 ‘Birdcage, originally prepared for racing by Alfred Momo, is going to be sold by international car auctioneers Coys at the company’s Schloss Dyck auction being held in Germany on Saturday, August 4.

The historic car is a light and powerful sports racer produced by Maserati in 1959 and 1960 that boasts superb aerodynamics that also make a huge contribution to its stunning looks.

The nickname ‘Birdcage’ was given to the car because of its exceptional design delivered by Giulio Alfieri.

The Maserati includes an intricate tubular frame and chassis comprising somewhere in the region of 200 small diametre, chrome-molybdenum steel tubes of varying lengths and thicknesses that have been welded together using a unique Italian process.

Eight years ago in 2010 the car was submitted to the Motor Sports Association (MSA), and it was then awarded its Historic Technical Passport/FIA class: TSRC4 documents.

This allowed the car to be raced at various venues around the world which could even include Classic Le Mans, Goodwood Revival, and Motor Racing Legends Stirling Moss Trophy at various circuits globally.

Coys CEO Chris Routledge, says of the car: “This car offers a collector a chance to own a unique race car.

It is going to be sold with a large amount of documentation, photographs, full rebuild invoices from Steve Hart Racing and confirmation of the cars original components used directly from Momo.”

The Birdcage isn’t the only one of Giulio Alfieri’s incredible designs being put up for sale at the auction.

The other one is a 1963 Maserati 3500 GTi Superleggera by Touring, which is finished in what many regard as the best colour combination for a 3500 of gunmetal grey over red.

This beautiful example of the marque is also said to be in excellent mechanical order, and the auctioneer has placed its estimate at €178,875 (RM849,661).

If you would like to know the pre-auction estimate for the ‘Birdcage’ it’s available on a per-enquiry basis only.

But to give an idea of what to expect, RM Sotheby’s sold a 1960 Tipo 61 ‘Birdcage’ in 2013 for US$2.09 million (RM8.48 million), and Gooding and Co sold another 1959 Tipo 61 ‘Birdcage’ in 2012 for A$3.5 million. — AFP-Relaxnews