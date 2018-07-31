Selangor Umno division chiefs not keen on Ismail Sabri as state leader

According to a source, most of the Selangor division chiefs are not keen on Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to head the party as state liaison chief. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob does not have the support of most Selangor division chiefs to head the party as state liaison chief, a source has claimed.

The state division chairman told Berita Harian that Ismail Sabri had also not appeared on the Sungai Kandis by-election campaign trail for Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Lokman Noor Adam since Nomination Day.

“It is true that many have said BN cannot win in Sungai Kandis. He should, in fact, come down to the ground and ‘show his face’ more often,” the source was quoted as saying.

“We feel he is not the right candidate to lead the party in Selangor and we hope the president will quickly appoint someone else, who is more capable, for this role,” the person added.

The insider urged Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi to meet all 22 division leaders in the state to discuss who was best to steer the party.