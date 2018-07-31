Johor crown prince demands action over Indonesian football fans’ provocation

A picture shared on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page shows Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim standing next to a screen capture of the provocative Instagram post allegedly by Indonesian football fans. — Picture via Facebook/Johor Southern Tigers

JOHOR BARU, July 31 — Johor’s Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim urged the youth and sports minister yesterday to act on an incident in which Indonesians sang and chanted provocative statements against Malaysia’s Under-16 (U-16) players during the 2018 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup.

The Johor crown prince said Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman should raise the matter promptly with his Indonesian counterpart.

The 34-year-old former Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president alleged in his post that the neighbouring country’s supporters had chanted such remarks as “Malaysia are dogs” [sic] and “Amirul is a dog”, refering to Malaysia U-16 forward Amirul Ashrafiq Hanifah.

His post was uploaded on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page at 11.43pm yesterday.

Tunku Ismail, commonly known as TMJ (Tunku Mahkota Johor), said he understood that as a minister, Syed Saddiq must be diplomatic due to his government position, but stressed that the situation cannot be resolved without stern action.

“The name of our country has been tarnished and degraded. Which is more important? To excel or to be popular?” he asked in the post without naming Syed Saddiq personally.

Tunku Ismail added that as a leader, one should not only be concerned with pleasing everyone as it was sometimes necessary to make tough or unpopular decisions for the betterment of the country.

“Leadership is about action. Not position. Sometimes you have to bite the bullet,” he said.

Earlier, Tunku Ismail said he will also urge and ensure that the FAM writes an official protest to the AFF and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the governing body of association football in Asia and Australia, regarding the incident.

He also suggested for the Malaysian team to withdraw from the competition if necessary.

The incident was said to have been sparked a day ago over Amirul and his Instagram post in which he mistakenly picked the white and red Polish flag, which is the reverse of the red and white Indonesian flag.

This upset Indonesian fans who accused him of insulting their country.

However, Amirul Ashrafiq and Malaysia U-16’s head coach Raja Azlan Shah Raja So’ib have since apologised to Indonesian fans for the error.

Earlier this month, during the AFF U-19 Youth Championship tournament that was also hosted by Indonesia, Malaysian players and coaching staff were reportedly pelted with objects by Indonesian fans.

This was believed to have stemmed from Malaysia’s semi-final victory over the host country, an incident that happened without any provocation from the Young Tigers personnel.

For the U-16 tournament, Malaysia have not been drawn in the same group as Indonesia, but there is a possibility that the two teams will meet in the semis or the final match.