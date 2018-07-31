Siti Nur Ismawida’s remains scheduled to arrive today

Siti Nur Ismawida was killed when the walls of a building collapsed on her after a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit West Nusa Tenggara and Lombok at 5.47am Sunday. — Picture via Facebook

JAKARTA, July 31 ― The remains of Siti Nur Ismawida Ismail who was killed in the earthquake in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia yesterday, are scheduled to be brought back to Malaysia today.

The remains of Siti Nur Ismawida, 30, are now at the West Nusa Tenggara Provincial General Hospital in Mataram while waiting to be flown home to Malaysia.

The victim's husband, Mohd Hafiz Mohd Kassim, arrived in Lombok at 11.45am yesterday to make the arrangements to bring back his wife’s remains.

According to Malaysia's Deputy Ambassador to Indonesia, Zamshari Shaharan, the presence of the victim's husband and embassy officials in Mataram yesterday would start the process for the repatriation of the remains.

“Currently some paperwork is in progress, among them the issuance of the Emergency Certificate and others,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, according to embassy sources, the remains would be flown from Lombok to Jakarta on a Garuda flight at 9am, before being flown from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur.

“The flight from Lombok to Jakarta is courtesy of Garuda and the Indonesian government while flight details from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur has not been confirmed so far,” said the source.

Siti Nur Ismawida was killed when the walls of a building collapsed on her after a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit West Nusa Tenggara and Lombok at 5.47am Sunday.

So far 14 people have died in the earthquake, while hundreds were reported injured and also more than a thousand houses and buildings were destroyed. ― Bernama