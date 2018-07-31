MoE denies issuing directive to update teachers’ profile

A fake form purportedly issued by MOE for teachers to update their personal information had gone viral on social media platforms. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, July 31 ― The Ministry of Education (MoE) yesterday denied that its director-general Datuk Amin Senin had issued directive either verbally or in writing, to teachers of national secondary schools nationwide to update their profiles.

MoE in a statement today, advised teachers and school staff to disregard such letter or form that requesting them to update their personal information.

“The ministry believes the personal information will be used by irresponsible parties for their profits, hence, a police report will be lodged on the matter,” it said. ― Bernama