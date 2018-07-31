Turkish accessories label Manu Atelier steps into footwear

Manu Atelier on Instagram.

ISTANBUL, July 31 — Turkish handbag label Manu Atelier has confirmed its expansion into the footwear category, with its inaugural collection to debut in the fall.

The brand, founded in Istanbul by designers Merve and Beste Manastir in 2014, is known for its geometric prints and premium leather craftsmanship, and has become hugely popular in the past few years, following its success on retail platforms such as Selfridges and Net-a-Porter.

Voted among Net-a-Porter's top 10 best-performing brands in the contemporary bag category for Spring/Summer 2018, the brand has signed seven new stockists this year in Los Angeles, Italy, France, Beijing and Shanghai, and is now focused on category expansion with the addition of shoes to its offering, Business of Fashion reports.

The initial footwear range, which took two years to develop, will consist of several boots as well as flat and small-heeled styles, with all shoes to be crafted from the same materials as the brand's handbags and priced between €250 to €600 (RM1,183-RM2,939).

The fresh collection will launch on Manu Atelier's official e-commerce site in October, in sync with a showcase during Paris Fashion Week, marking a presentation first for the brand (via BoF). — AFP-Relaxnews