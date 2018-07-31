Global Peace Mission to send survey team to Lombok

A villager walks through the ruins of a collapsed house during a search for the equipment of Malaysian tourists who died during the earthquake at the Sembalun Selong village in Lombok Timur, July 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― The Global Peace Mission (GPM) will send a preliminary team tomorrow to get information and identify urgent needs to help victims affected by the earthquake in Lombok, Indonesia.

According to a GPM statement, among the urgent assistance needs were ready-to-eat food items, women's and children's personal hygiene requirements as well as medicines and tents.

“In addition, GPM will bring an initial RM10,000 aid that includes the requirements as stated while targeting an additional RM50,000 aid to be brought next week by the second aid team.

“Malaysians wishing to extend aid can do so through www.billplz.com/peduligempalombok or deposit to Affin Islamic GPM account in account number (105190002871), Bank Islam (14023010029224) and Maybank Islamic (564221611602),” said the statement.

Members of the public can contact the GPM office at 03-41443441 or via chief operating officer Syahrir Azfar at 013-222 6057 for further information on the #PeduliGempaLombok mission.

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck West Nusa Tenggara and Lombok at 5.47am on Sunday, killing a Malaysian, Siti Nur Iesmawida Ismail, 30, who was performing a climbing mission to Mount Rinjani. ― Bernama