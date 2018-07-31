Perlis mufti Mohd Asri and Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Ramasamy end spat

Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin (left) shakes hands with Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy (right) in Putrajaya July 30, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 31 ― Perlis mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul and Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy have buried their spat over their polemics on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and controversial preacher Zakir Naik.

This was reached during the six-eyed meeting between them and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa acting as the mediator at the latter’s office here yesterday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting which lasted about 40 minutes, Mujahid said it was held in a cordial atmosphere and that they agreed to leave the issue of alleged links between Ramasamy and the LTTE to be handled by the police while the matter on Zakir Naik is to be decided by the Cabinet.

The spat arose following Mohd Asri suggesting that Ramasamy hold a public debate with Zakir Naik as to who was the real terrorist after the DAP Central Executive Committee member called for Zakir Naik, who holds permanent resident status, be deported back to India, his home country.

Commenting further, Mujahid said that how the spat was resolved would serve as a benchmark for resolution of such conflicts in future.

Both Ramasamy and Mohd Asri thanked Mujahid for his intervention in resolving the feud. ― Bernama