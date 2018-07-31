Shiseido to re-launch makeup range

WhippedPowder Blush (Sonoya) by Shiseido — Picture courtesy of Shiseido

TOKYO, July 31 — Global Japanese skincare brand Shiseido is on track to boost its piece of the makeup pie, with plans to introduce new beauty products in the coming weeks, ahead of a relaunch in Sephora.

According to Jill Scalamandre, president of Shiseido's Global Makeup Centre for Excellence, the company aims to capitalise on the current J-Beauty boom and significantly increase its stake in the global colour market through the addition of 16 new products to the Shiseido Makeup range, including 125 new shades for consumers.

Pricing for the new collection will range from US$22 (RM89) to US$64, with items to launch on shiseido.com starting August 3, and drop into 25 Sephora locations globally from September 1, as well as Macy's, Dillard's and Nordstrom in the US.

A re-launch of the brand's foundation line is also scheduled to follow next year, including powders, concealers and primers set to debut in the fall of 2019.

The fresh beauty drive will also see the release of five new makeup brushes, and a new “mode of categorisation” for Shiseido Makeup — shifting from the more traditional classifications of “eyes,” “lips” and “cheeks” — to sort the products according to the following textures: Dews, gels, powders and inks, reports WWD.

Taking inspiration from the company's Japanese heritage, the brand has entrusted global director of artistry for Shiseido Makeup James Boehmer — who had previously spent 17 years at Nars — to lead the development of the reimagined range and has titled shades after Shiseido muses, Tokyo streets and Japanese nightlife.

The creative for the fresh Shiseido Makeup includes a film and images by Norwegian fashion photographer Sølve Sundsbø, with the campaign helmed by four faces — singer Banks, actress Sonoya Mizuno, multimedia artist Yi Zhou and makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua — each paired with an individual texture to represent the category.

Media distribution of the fresh Shiseido Makeup campaign will also include streaming music for the first time, in addition to out-of-home and digital advertising, and an influencer strategy comprising partnerships with Influenster and StyleHaul, across Instagram and YouTube. — AFP-Relaxnews