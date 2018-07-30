Report: Janet Jackson and Daddy Yankee have collaboration in the works

US singer Janet Jackson performing during the Dubai World Cup horse racing event on March 26, 2016. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 30 — Janet Jackson and Puerto Rican star Daddy Yankee have a new single on the way and have been filming its video together in New York, according to a report.

Billboard reports that Jackson is featuring the Despacito rapper on an upcoming track, citing sources who say it is called Made For Now and that its video is directed by Dave Meyers.

The two were reportedly spotted in New York last week filming the clip, with images making their way onto social media.

Jackson’s new music will follow on the heels of her 2015 comeback album Unbreakable. Daddy Yankee, meanwhile, has released several of his own singles this year, as well as collaborating on the Steve Aoki single Azukita. — AFP-Relaxnews