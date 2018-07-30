Perfect start for Tan-Lai in World Championships

National mixed doubles pair, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing got off to a flying start by advancing to the second round in the 2018 BWF Badminton World Championships in Nanjing. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — National mixed doubles pair, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing got off to a flying start by advancing to the second round in the 2018 BWF Badminton World Championships in Nanjing, China, today.

The unseeded pair only took 34 minutes to dispose of the Taiwanese pair of Liao Min Chun-Chen Hsiao Huan 21-16 and 21-15 in the opening round, according to the tournament website.

Two national women’s singles shuttler, Soniia Cheah and Goh Jin Wei also advanced to the second round after edging their respective opponents.

Cheah defeated Gayle Mahulette of the Netherlands;21-13 and 21-12 while Jin Wei edged Pai Yu Po of Taiwan 21-8 and 21-15.

National women’s doubles pair, Vivian Hoo Kah Mun-Woon Khe Wei also cruised to the second round by beating Delphine Delrue-Lea Palermo of France 21-17 and 22-20.

Malaysian singles ace, Datuk Lee Chong Wei who was gunning for his elusive world title, had to withdraw at the last minute from the tournament after suffering a respiratory-related disorder. — Bernama