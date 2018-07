PKR vice-president Shaharuddin Badaruddin is currently terminally ill and has been admitted to intensive care unit.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — PKR vice-president Shaharuddin Badaruddin is currently terminally ill and has been admitted to intensive care unit, Sin Chew Daily reported today.

Quoting anonymous sources, the publication said the Seri Setia assemblyman is suffering from colon cancer.

No PKR high-ranking leader has issued any statement yet over the matter.

In the election, Shaharuddin had won the Selangor seat with a 19,372-vote majority.