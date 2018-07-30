Opposition, independent leaders call on Dewan Rakyat speaker

Four opposition and independent leaders today paid a courtesy call on Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof. — Picture by MIera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jul 30 — Four opposition and independent leaders today paid a courtesy call on Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof in Parliament building.

They were Barisan Nasional Parliamentary Council (BNPC) chairman Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob, BN chief whip Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, PAS chief whip Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

“During the meeting, several issues have been raised to ensure that the sitting at the Dewan Rakyat will be carried out smoothly, including the issue pertaining to the order of the questions that did not match the ratio of the number of MPs between BN, PAS and GPS,” said the four leaders in a joint statement today.

At the meeting, the leaders had also proposed a better system on the distribution of the supplementary questions to ensure that every party’s voices could be heard in the Dewan Rakyat.

“We believe in the credibility and experience of the Speaker that the issues raised will be well-managed, and we are confident that he will carry out his duties in an orderly and professional way,” the statement said. — Bernama