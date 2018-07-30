PSG bounce back from Arsenal thrashing with impressive 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid

Arsenal’s Edward Nketiah in action with Paris St Germain’s Jean-Christophe Bahebeck during their International Champions Cup match at the Singapore National Stadium July 28, 2018. Paris Saint Germain recorded an impressive 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid today. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 30 — Paris Saint Germain recorded an impressive 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid at Singapore’s National Stadium today.

Thomoas Tuchel only made three changes to the team, which suffered an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Diego Simeone’s side looked well-organised in a 4-3-3 formation while Tuchel’s 3-5-2 seemed much formidable with the presence of Marco Veratti alongside Giovani Lo Celso and Adrien Rabiot.

The first chance of the match fell to Atletico’s French forward Kevin Gameiro in the 11th minute, but he blasted the ball past Kevin Trapp’s goal, after being found on the run down the left flank by Angel Correa.

PSG rarely threatened, and it was defender Layvin Kurzawa who created the first real scoring opportunity for his side in the 31st minute.

His effort however was blocked by Atletico’s Francisco Montero.

A minute later PSG broke the deadlock as 20-year-old forward Chriostopher Nkunku capitalised on an unforced error after a shot on goal by Di Maria rebounded of Atletico’s defender and fell kindly into his path.

Atletico — in search of an equaliser — started the second half with a more attacking approach, but nearly got caught by their opponents on two occasions.

Both chances fell into the path of substitute Timothy Weah, the first shot narrowly passed the wrong side of the right post and the second saved in the centre of the goal by Atletico’s No 1 Antonio Adan.

Atletico’s best chance of the second half came two minutes past the hour mark.

Rightback Juanfran whipped in a dangerous ball into the six-yard area but Luciano Vietto could not find the target.

The second half proved to be a much more exciting encounter and PSG’s Moussa Diaby came close to doubling his side’s lead in the 65th minute, but his half-vollley from 25 metres out only found the crossbar.

The PSG No 42’s hard work was however rewarded just six minutes later as he drilled a left-footed shot to the bottom right to give his side a 2-0 lead.

Atletico Madrid forward Victor Mollejo found the back of the net in the 75th minute before Atletico squeezed home a fortunate equaliser through an own goal by Antoine Bernede.

Time stood still and it was substitute Virgiliu Postolachi who sealed a huge victory for Tuchel’s side as his left-footed shot screamed past a helpless Adan.