Khazanah’s new board provides clear business direction, expert says

A woman walks past the Khazanah Nasional Berhad logo at the front desk of the Khazana Nasional office in Kuala Lumpur on August 29, 2014. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The appointment of new Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s board of directors, which includes experts from the corporate world, will provide a clear business and operational direction for the sovereign wealth fund going forward, thus elevating it to greater heights.

Head of research at a research firm, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the inclusion of Sukhdave Singh and Goh Ching Yin, who boasted solid background in regulatory bodies, would ensure Khazanah would adhere to corporate governance principles and the rule of law.

He said Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican’s rich experience in spearheading Petronas to be ranked among Fortune Global 500 Companies, would add value to Khazanah in growing its investment portfolio.

“They will do the right thing as what is mandated to the company with proper corporate governance in place. They will guide Khazanah to ensure that it won’t be doing anything beyond that (mandate).

“Khazanah’s future investment structure will also be better,” he told Bernama.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister’s Office named Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Khazanah Chairman, while Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican, Dr Sukhdave Singh and Goh Ching Yin as directors.

Azmin is Minister of Economic Affairs, while Sukhdave was a former deputy governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, and Mohd Hassan Marican, the former Petronas president and chief executive officer.

The other appointee, Goh, who serves as an independent and non-executive director at Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Bhd since Feb 28, 2018, was executive director of strategy and development at the Securities Commission of Malaysia from 2007 to 2016.

Nine directors of Khazanah, including its managing director, Azman Mokhtar and executive committee chairman Nor Md Yusof, resigned en bloc on July 26. — Bernama