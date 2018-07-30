MACC denies freezing Chong Wei's bank account

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied freezing the personal account of national badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied freezing the personal account of national badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei, because of links to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki when contacted by Bernama confirmed it.

“It's not true at all,” he said briefly.

Earlier, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman also denied similar allegations.

Syed Saddiq said Chong Wei’s withdrawal from the World Championships and Asian Games had nothing to do with 1MDB.

Chong Wei had recently confirmed that he was not participating in both the events after suffering from a respiratory related disorder and he’s been forced to rest and undergo treatment. — Bernama