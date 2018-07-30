Jamal to stay in Sungai Buloh prison, bail orders revoked

The Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today revoked the bail orders issued to Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today revoked the bail orders issued to Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos, who is charged with two offences of trespassing two gambling premises in Taman Kosas here, two years ago.

Magistrates Muhamad Firdaus Sadina Ali and Haslinda A. Raof allowed an application by the prosecution team, comprising deputy public prosecutors Nurhashimah Hashim and Raihanah Abd Razak, to withdraw the bail of RM3,000 each with one surety issued to Jamal.

The petition to withdraw the bail orders were made for fear that Jamal flee again.

Following this, the court revoked the bail orders for both trespassing offences and the case of fleeing (police custody) from the hospital, while the order to deny Jamal bail was retained.

Following the development, Jamal, who was present attired in a suit and songkok with his hands handcuffed behind his back and accompanied by police personnel, will remain in Sungai Buloh Prison until his cases are completed.

On the trespassing accusations, Jamal was charged with four others who are still at large with intruding into the Happy Toys Shop, located at No 23, Jalan Kosas 1/2, Taman Kosas, here.

He was also charged with another person, while another is still at large, with intruding into Starcom Trading and Services, located at No 23 & 25, Jalan Kosas 13, in the same area.

Both offences were allegedly committed between 3.30 and 3.40pm on Dec 29, 2016. He was charged under Section 448 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same code which carries a maximum jail sentence of three years, a fine of up to RM5,000 or both, upon conviction.

Jamal, who is also the Chairman of the Malaysian Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) Coalition, has also been charged with deliberately fleeing from the police custody.

He was charged with committing the offence at the KPJ Ampang Puteri Hospital here between 2 and 3pm on May 25, according to Section 224 of the Penal Code which carries two years jail or fine or both, upon conviction.

The court fixed Aug 10 for the mention of all three cases. Jamal was represented by lawyer Khairul Anuar Kashim. Jamal pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Previously, Jamal was charged with two cases under Section 448 of the Penal Code at the Ampang Magistrate’s Court and another case under Section 290 of the same code at the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who heads the defence team, when met by reporters outside the court, said he would be filing for a judicial review on the orders at the Shah Alam High Court tomorrow. — Bernama