Tortuous path awaits JDT in Malaysia Cup competition

Malaysia Cup defending champions, Johor Darul Ta'zim face a tough fight to defend the title. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Malaysia Cup defending champions, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) face a tough fight to defend the title after being drawn in Group C with five-time champions Kedah, two-time champions Kelantan and MIFA.

At the polls held at the Damansara Performing Arts Centre here, today, 33-time champions Selangor also took a tough road after being drawn in Group D with 2018 FA Cup champions Pahang, PKNP FC and Sabah.

The 2018 Super League runner-up, Perak, who won seven Malaysian Cup championships, had a comfortable route after being drawn in Group A with Terengganu FC, Kuala Lumpur and 2018 Premier League runner-up, Felcra FC.

The 2018 Premier League champions, Felda United led the Group B challenge with three other teams, namely, PKNS FC, Melaka and Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).

The top 11 Super League teams and the top five Premier League teams are eligible to play in the country's oldest football competition.

The 2018 Malaysia Cup group stage competition is scheduled from Aug 4 to Sept 16, with the top two teams from each of the four groups eligible for the quarter-finals using the reciprocal format.

Ballot results:

Group A: Perak, Terengganu FC, Kuala Lumpur, Felcra FC

Group B: Felda United, PKNS FC, Melaka, PDRM

Group C: JDT, Kedah, Kelantan, MIFA

Group D: Selangor, Pahang, PKNP FC, Sabah.

— Bernama