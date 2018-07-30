MyBrain allocation never reached Education Ministry, says Maszlee

Minister of Education Maszlee Malik speaks at the launch of the 2017 annual report of the National Education Blueprint (PPPM) 2013-2025 in Putrajaya July 30, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PUTRAJAYA, July 30 — The decision to postpone the MyBrain15 programme is because its RM90-million allocation never reached the Education Ministry.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said this was a political move by the previous government as the allocation of RM90 million was actually insufficient to meet the academic needs of the recipients.

He said the total cost was RM612 million, and this had huge implications.

“The ministry is always concerned about the future and supports all efforts for the people to gain access to tertiary and doctorate education,” he told reporters after launching the 2017 annual report of the National Education Blueprint (PPPM) 2013-2025.

On the “Bicara Khas Bersama Menteri” talkshow on RTM on July 25, Maszlee said the MyBrain programme, an education funding scheme by the Education Ministry for masters and doctorate studies, was postponed.

He said the programme was postponed because the previous government had left a huge debt.

Maszlee added that the RM612-million allocation was however subject to approval from the Finance Ministry and the Economic Planning Unit, as well as the current economic situation.

“I said ‘postponed’ because the approval is not from us. If it is from us, we want everyone to study, but the fund allocation depends on the Finance Ministry,” he said.

Maszlee stressed that the Education Ministry would not forget the 10,000 recipients in the MyBrain programme.

“It is just that the decision is not in our hands. I will continue to help and ensure that we get cooperation. So they will have to be patient,” he said.

Commenting on the forum titled “Should We Rewrite Our History Books?”, Maszlee said the ministry would consult historians and conduct studies before making a decision on the issue.

“I have to get the opinions of the experts because they will be the pillars to the national history studies,” he said.

The media had reported that during the forum, the panellists said the content of history books in the country was the propaganda of the previous government and should be reviewed.

The three-day forum also said left-wing freedom fighters like the Malaysian Communist Party (MCP) should also be acknowledged. — Bernama