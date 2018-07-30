Home Ministry: Strategic location makes Malaysia a destination for human trafficking activities

Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim (right) says the county’s strategic geographical location is among the factors for Malaysia being the transit destination country for human trafficking activities. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Strategic geographical location is among the factors for Malaysia being the transit destination country for human trafficking activities, said Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim.

He said the strong economy and rapid development in Malaysia had also attracted immigrants to enter the country.

“That is why Malaysia is the ideal transit (country for human trafficking) and also destination point for smuggling and trafficking activities,” he said in his speech during the launch of SHUT (Stop Human Trafficking) campaign in conjunction with the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons here today.

Alwi, who is also chairman of the Malaysian Council for Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants, said Malaysia had come a long way in combating human trafficking.

“We are serious in combating this crime. The law has been revised and amended twice in 2010 and 2015. We also launched a special hotline last year for everyone to make a report,” he said, referring to the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrant Act 2007.

Meanwhile, SHUT president Dini Dalilah Wan Nordin said the level of public awareness on the trafficking in persons activities was still low.

She said that was why they decided to launch the SHUT campaign among the public and organised relevant activities involving students at schools, colleges and universities.

“Through this programme, we hope to disseminate information on human trafficking, victim protection and educate the public on how to report such crimes to the authorities,” she added. — Bernama