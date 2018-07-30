Photographer captures beauty from above in ‘Over Penang’ exhibition

Photographer David Loh showcases the beauty of Penang in his ‘Over Penang’ exhibition. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, July 30 — What does Penang look like if viewed from above?

This northern state’s beautiful landscape was captured in never seen before images that are from angles high above by photographer David Loh.

Loh, who has been away from Penang for 30 years, came back late last year and immediately fell in love, again, with the beauty of his hometown.

Exploring every corner of Penang, some well-known places and some hidden in the outskirts on the mainland, Loh started a journey of capturing his beloved hometown using his drone.

“I started taking the drone photos from January after buying the DJI P4 Pro. I crashed my other drone 12 months ago,” he said.

In just a few short months of exploring Penang and taking photos of interesting aerial images of terrain, landmarks and features in the state, Loh has compiled a large collection of breathtaking images.

A total of 30 of his unique aerial photography works will be on display at his photography exhibition, titled “Over Penang”, in conjunction with the George Town Festival.

Loh, who is a photojournalist formerly with Reuters, The Star and currently with The Malaysian Insight, said he was seeing Penang from a new perspective as many locations are new to him.

He said the state has not changed much in the 30 years he was gone except it was cleaner and more organised but he also did not realise that there were so many beautiful places in the state that were hidden in plain sight.

A visitor looks at photos by David Loh at the ‘Over Penang’ exhibition. — Picture by KE Ooi

After this exhibition, Loh plans to work with state tourism or Tourism Malaysia to organise a travelling exhibition to showcase the beauty of Penang in other places.

He is also working on compiling his numerous drone photography to be published into a book.

‘Over Penang’ opens on August 4 and will be open to public until September 2.

The George Town Festival is an annual month-long arts and culture festival featuring international and local performances, exhibitions and shows. Find out more at georgetownfestival.com.