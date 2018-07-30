Embassy: 16 Malaysians have returned home from Lombok

A group of Malaysians who were stranded in disaster-struck Lombok, Indonesia had arrived home today with the help of low-cost airline, AirAsia Bhd. — Pix courtesy of Facebook/Nur Sakinah

PUTRAJAYA, July 30 — The Foreign Ministry have confirmed that 16 Malaysians who were affected during the recent earthquake on the Indonesian island of Lombok have returned home safely.

The ministry through its Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta official Facebook page said the 16 victims from Senaru, Lombok Utara had departed for Kuala Lumpur on a direct flight from Lombok International Airport at 1pm local Malaysian time today.

“The remains of Malaysian climber Siti Nur Ismawida Ismail, 30, who perished during the earthquake will be repatriated by her next-of-kin after they arrived in Mataram, Lombok to facilitate the process.

“Three Malaysians who were injured during the quake and Siti’s remains are currently being placed at the West Nusa Tenggara Regional General Hospital,” the posting reads.

The posting also said Malaysian embassy officials would arrive at Mataram this evening to intensify efforts to bring other Malaysians home through the issuance of Emergency Certificates, with the embassy also working together with airline companies to bring the remaining quake victims home.

It added based on data obtained from the Indonesian National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure, 21 Malaysians were known to have hiked the submit of Gunung Rinjani and that the embassy has received information on a total of 16 victims.

However the posting did not reveal whether the 21 victims were still stranded on the mountain’s submit.

“Malaysians in Lombok needing consular assistance are urged to get in touch with the embassy through email at [email protected]/[email protected] or through phone at +62215224947 dan +6281380813036 (WhatsApp),” it added.

Malay Mail reported earlier that a group of Malaysians who were stranded in disaster-struck Lombok, Indonesia had arrived home today with the help of low-cost airline, AirAsia Bhd.

The group was welcomed by AirAsia chief executive Tan Sri Tony Fernandes and his team.