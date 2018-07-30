Pakatan would’ve lost GE14 if SST part of manifesto, Ahmad Maslan claims

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan took a swipe at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government today over the Sales and Services Tax (SST). — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Pontian MP and former deputy finance minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan took a swipe at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government today, saying the latter would not be in power had they suggested the return of the Sales and Services Tax (SST) during their election campaign.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament lobby this evening, Ahmad claimed the implementation of the SST was a backward move by the PH government.

“Even though the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is a good tax that is practised in over 170 countries, because it is a tax the people pay, [PH] spun everything I had said before about it,” he said.

Maslan was referring to the backlash he received after saying the GST would result in a price drop for several items.

“They always blamed and made fun of me every time the issue of GST was raised, especially when I said that it could result in a drop in prices for certain things,” he said.

Ahmad then detailed how the Domestic Trade, Co-operative and Consumerism Ministry had in October last year, briefed the parliament on how the price of 223 items had dropped following the implementation of GST.

“You can refer to that answer as we cannot lie in the Dewan,” he said, referring to the Lower House.

“One more fact is that in 2014, Bank Negara Malaysia forecasted the inflation rate at 3.2 per cent, while it went down to 2.1 per cent in 2015, the year GST was implemented, and remained at that rate for 2016,” he explained.

Ahmad was speaking to reporters after addressing the Dewan Rakyat, where he called for an explanation from the Ministry of Finance over the supposed inflated prices of infrastructure projects.

He had asked for the ministry to detail the costs of major projects, including the KL-Singapore High Speed Rail, and the losses incurred during the three-month tax holiday since zero-rating the GST.