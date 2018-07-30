MH370 report: Malaysian air traffic control late in declaring distress

Investigator in charge Datuk Ir Kok Soo Chon speaks during a press conference on the MH370 Safety Investigation Report in Putrajaya July 30, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, July 30 — Malaysian air traffic control authorities should have issued a distress phase earlier when they failed to make contact with Malaysia Airlines flight 370 (MH370) on March 8, 2014.

This follows an exhaustive 495-page MH370 safety Investigation report which also detailed that the Malaysian air traffic controllers did not initiate the three emergency phases in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) in a timely manner.

The Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control lost contact with the doomed flight at 1:19am Malaysia time.

Subsequently, Air Traffic Controllers in Vietnam under the Ho Chi Minh Area Control Command (HCM ACC) was unable to establish two-way radio communications with MH370 at 1:39am, by which time, Malaysian traffic controllers did not follow the SOP to initiate emergency phases.

“Under such circumstances and upon notification from HCM ACC that there were no two-way radio communications with the aircraft and/or subsequent inquiries to other sources had failed to reveal any news of the aircraft, the Sector 3+5 Radar Controller should have immediately

notified the ATSC (Air Traffic Services Centre) Duty Watch Supervisor and ARCC (Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre) that an Uncertainty Phase had existed.

“By then, the Radar Controller should have commenced full overdue action (not later than 30 minutes after the declaration of an Uncertainty Phase),” said the report, citing further the radar controller should have notified the local ARCC that an Alert Phase existed.

The report said that the distress phase should have been declared by the Malaysian ARCC by 2:27am. However it was only issued at 6:32am, nearly four hours later.

MORE TO COME