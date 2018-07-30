Penang Health Department confirms a baby died from hand, foot and mouth disease

A 17-month-old baby died due to the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) virus on June 6. ― Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, July 30 — A 17-month-old baby died due to the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) virus on June 6, the Penang Health Department confirmed today.

In a report released by Dr Rozaini Mat Shah from Penang Health Department’s centre for disease control unit, the boy was reported to have had fever on June 3 but did not have any blisters, cough or runny nose.

The boy’s mother took him to a child specialist clinic in Bayan Baru for outpatient treatment on June 4 but his fever did not subside.

By June 6, the mother brought the boy to a private hospital in Bayan Baru where he was warded with the initial diagnosis of viral fever with dehydration.

“Physical examination at about 12.10pm on June 6 revealed that he had a fever of 38.9°C, one discrete ulcer on the soft palate and no other blisters on his skin,” she said in her report.

The boy’s condition worsened at about 4pm on the same day and he was transferred to the intensive care unit but passed away at 8.48pm that night.

The cause of death was initially listed as sepsis with circulatory shock with severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

A mortality review meeting was held today where the chronology of events and the boy’s clinical conditions were presented and reviewed.

A chest X-ray of the boy at 8.57pm on June 6 showed that there was pulmonary haemorrhage from a chest viral infection.

A nasal swab was taken and sent to the federal public health laboratory on June 13 and the laboratory results on July 8 showed that Enterovirus 71 was detected.

“Based on the victim’s symptoms, the radiology report and nasal swab laboratory report, the final findings on the cause of death was Neurogenic Pulmonary Oedema related to Enterovirus 71 Infection.

HFMD is caused by viral infections of the Coxsackie A16 and Enterovirus 71 (EV71) strains.

The virus is spread through saliva, blisters and faeces of those infected.

Symptoms of the disease include fever, rashes or blisters on the palms and feet and ulcers in the mouth and on the tongue.