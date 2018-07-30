Azmin, Hassan Marican, Sukhdave appointed to Khazanah board

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been appointed chairman of the board of Khazanah Nasional Bhd. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been appointed chairman of the board of Khazanah Nasional Bhd, with immediate effect, the Prime Minister’s Office announced today in a statement.

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican, Dr Sukhdave Singh and Goh Ching Yin have also been appointed directors of the sovereign wealth fund.

The appointment of the managing director of Khazanah Nasional would be announced at a later date, added the statement.

Azmin is Minister of Economic Affairs, Sukhdave a former deputy governor of Bank Negara Malaysia and Mohd Hassan Marican, is the former Petronas President and Chief Executive Officer.

The other appointee, Goh has served as an independent and non-executive director at Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Bhd since Feb 28, 2018. He was the Executive Director of Strategy and Development at the Securities Commission of Malaysia from 2007 to 2016.

Nine directors of Khazanah Nasional, including its managing director Azman Mokhtar and executive committee chairman Nor Md Yusof, resigned on July 26 to allow the new government to decide the leadership of the fund. — Bernama