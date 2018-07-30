MH370 report: Nothing fishy with cabin, flight crew prior to flight

A screen showing the history of the MH370 flight is shown during the press conference on the MH370 Safety Investigation Report in Putrajaya. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, July 30 — MH370 investigators have found no prior medical issues or unusual financial activities involving cabin and flight crew, prior to the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight.

The flight safety investigation report released today said all members of the cabin and the flight crew, including pilot-in-command (PIC) Zaharie Ahmad Shah flight first officer (FO), Fariq Abdul Hamid had no prior health, behavioural or financial issues.

“The cabin crew had bank accounts and loans. However, the gross monthly income and out-of-pocket expenses indicated nothing unusual. There is also no evidence of recent or imminent significant financial transactions carried out.

“There were no behavioural signs of social isolation, change in habits or interest, self-neglect, drug or alcohol abuse of the PIC, FO and the cabin crew,’’ said the report.

