Fazura’s ‘classy’ remark after award host’s body-shaming quip

PETALING JAYA, July 30 — Actress Nur Fazura appears to have been mighty unpleased about a body quip by award presenter Faezah Elai during the recent Anugerah Telenovela 2018.
As Fazura’s female representative walked off the stage after accepting the award on her behalf, Faezah, who is also an actress told the audience: “That’s Fazura’s representative after five kids.”
The Hero Seorang Cinderella star wrote a lengthy post on Instagram about how a person should not be defined by their physical appearance, accompanied by a snippet of Faezah’s joke that has now become a talking point on social media.
I once read an essay by Marie Southard Ospina, a Colombian-American journalist living in the UK and since then I’ve been following her works periodically. I found her essays to be refreshing, inspiring and witty. She once wrote that “The things that make us different need to also be perceived as the things that make us most beautiful”. So to my fellow ladies out there, it does not matter whether you are skinny, fat, short, tall, white, black, a Malay, a Chinese, a Buddhist, a Christian, has curly hair, has six fingers in one hand, has a long neck or whatever, just remember that you are beautiful in more than one way as God had originally intended you to be. You’re a gift to the world and those who love you. No matter how you look and your physical appearances, you’re special in your own way. You’re not a limited edition creation from God, you’re a bespoke, unique addition to the universe from Him. Don’t be cowed by small-minded people and their inane chatter or self-serving jokes. Be strong, be confident, be happy, be classy and forgive them for their own insecurities in life. We should celebrate our diversity, be kind and support each other. Remember to:. . Bangun percaya diri, Walau tiada pelangi, Aku tetap di sini, Bangun terus berlari, Walau ribut dan angin, Aku tetap bangun. . Once again, my BIG thanks and HUGS to my friends, fans, families and all you powerful ladies out there for your continuous love and support. I love you more. Believe in yourself! Girl Power!!! #GirlPower #URBeautiful #WomenEmpowerment #SayNoToBodyShaming
Malay-language entertainment portal Oh Bulan! reported that Faezah has denied making a body-shaming remark, adding that her husband has a large physique.
“Which part of ‘after five kids’ shows body-shaming?” Faezah asked in her Instagram post.
“I’m not a person who talks about other people’s physical appearance. If you misunderstood my intentions, why would you involve others to believe the same?”
khas utk org yg tujuannya utk menghentam org lain and suka judge org.. Now which part yg i ckp “ Lepas anak 5 org”.. yg konon ada part body shamming?? Kat mana?? Wehh come on ah, my husband pon gemok,why on earth should i said something yg akan buat my own husband pon boleh terasa?? I said,anak 5 org cause org lain yg naik stage and she is wearing hijab.. tkde kena mengena pon ttg body dia.. i said anak 5 cause aku ada anak 5..so sapa kat sini pikir konon aku bodyshamming kan org? Infact tk terpikir langsung.. I’m not a person who talk about other people’s punya fizikal la.. If u yg tersalah faham why ajak org lain to salah faham jugak? And buat org lain dpt dosa free.. To the girl yg on stage semlm,if u think i was referring to ur body,u are absolutely wrong.. i don’t judge people,jauh sekali nak bodyshamming kan org.. BUT IF MY JOKES BUAT AWK TERASA,THEN I APOLOGISE..AS I DONT MEAN THAT.. PLS TAG THIS MSG TO THE GIRL YG NAIK STAGE LAST NIGHT.. Tq to all the kecaman.. and owh i dont need free publicity sbb it was not me yg post this and trying to buat best.. Klu kita seorg yg positive kita tak kan terfikir benda yg negative .. And pls this is my ig and i tk suka komen2 yg negetive klu rasa nk tulis yg negative or nk mengutuk,boleh buat di ig sendiri,atau ig yg mmg nk kecam saya.. Tq . P/S : And owh that girl yg naik semlm,rasa nya tk gemok pon.. And cuba nk nyatakan yg naik stage semlm tu bukan pemenang tp org lain dlm maksud yg tersirat.. #dontjudge #saynotojudgement
But then Faezah also apologised to Fazura’s representative in her post, saying she “did not mean” to hurt anyone and asked her followers to tag the woman who was on stage.
Fazura won two awards that evening, as Popular Telenovela Actress and Popular Telefilm/Film Actress.