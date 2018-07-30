Fazura’s ‘classy’ remark after award host’s body-shaming quip

Actress Nur Fazura appears to have been mighty unpleased about a body quip by award presenter Faezah Elai during the recent Anugerah Telenovela 2018. — Picture via Instagram/Nur Fazura

PETALING JAYA, July 30 — Actress Nur Fazura appears to have been mighty unpleased about a body quip by award presenter Faezah Elai during the recent Anugerah Telenovela 2018.

As Fazura’s female representative walked off the stage after accepting the award on her behalf, Faezah, who is also an actress told the audience: “That’s Fazura’s representative after five kids.”

The Hero Seorang Cinderella star wrote a lengthy post on Instagram about how a person should not be defined by their physical appearance, accompanied by a snippet of Faezah’s joke that has now become a talking point on social media.

“Don’t be cowed by small-minded people and their inane chatter or self-serving jokes. Be strong, be confident, be happy, be classy and forgive them for their own insecurities in life.

“We should celebrate our diversity, be kind and support each other,” Fazura wrote.

Malay-language entertainment portal Oh Bulan! reported that Faezah has denied making a body-shaming remark, adding that her husband has a large physique.

“Which part of ‘after five kids’ shows body-shaming?” Faezah asked in her Instagram post.

“I’m not a person who talks about other people’s physical appearance. If you misunderstood my intentions, why would you involve others to believe the same?”

But then Faezah also apologised to Fazura’s representative in her post, saying she “did not mean” to hurt anyone and asked her followers to tag the woman who was on stage.

Fazura won two awards that evening, as Popular Telenovela Actress and Popular Telefilm/Film Actress.