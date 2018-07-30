Transport Ministry to study safety recommendations from MH370 report

Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said his ministry will take appropriate improvement measures based on the findings. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 30 — The Transport Ministry has agreed to review the safety recommendations proposed by the Malaysian International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Investigation Team for doomed flight MH370 to prevent similar future air accidents.

Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said his ministry will take appropriate improvement measures and take action against any misconduct committed based on the findings under the existing provisions of the law.

“The Cabinet, in its meeting on July 11 with the investigation team, was briefed and has taken note of the findings of the Report,” he said in a statement following the release of ICAO’s MH370 Safety Investigation Report earlier.

Copies of the MH370 briefing report are seen at the press conference in Putrajaya July 30, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Lead investigator Datuk Kok Soo Chon had told a media briefing earlier that the report was not a last report on the search for the missing aircraft as it cannot be conclusive without the discovery of victims and aircraft wreckage.

The report had concluded with MH370 deviating from its path and that flight simulator trials established that the aircraft’s turnback was likely made while it was under manual control.

Loke said the investigation team was given full freedom in conducting the investigation and the report was released unedited.

He added it was prepared in compliance with the Convention on International Civil Aviation on Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation

He also reiterated that the aspiration to locate MH370 has not been abandoned following ICAO’s MH370 Safety Investigation Report concluding the investigation team was unable to determine the real cause of the aircraft’s disappearance four years ago.

“We remain ever hopeful that we will be able to find the answers we seek when the credible evidence becomes available.”

“With the release of the Report, my heart goes out to the loved one of those on board flight MH370 as Malaysia stands in solidarity together with the international community and the next-of-kin during this trying time,” he said.