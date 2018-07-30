Azmin insists loyal, denies being used by Dr M to subdue Anwar

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali insisted that his loyalty to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim cannot be questioned. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has rubbished allegations that Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad is using him to keep recently released Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in check.

In an interview with Malaysiakini, the economics affairs minister, who is also PKR deputy president, insisted that his loyalty to the party de facto leader cannot be questioned.

“Mahathir is the prime minister, he is in the government. He is not a PKR member,” he was quoted saying.

“I have been with Anwar for the past 30 years. Any rational person will not question my loyalty to him.”

Azmin’s remark came amid the speculation which was triggered following Dr Mahathir’s decision to name him in his Cabinet, despite the former already being Selangor mentri besar then.

PKR had previously admitted that Azmin’s name was not on the list of proposed ministers submitted by Pakatan Harapan component parties to Dr Mahathir.

It has also been rumoured that Dr Mahathir was allegedly placing Azmin as his protegé to continue his legacy, even as Anwar is expected to succeed the former as prime minister.

The former Selangor mentri besar had once served as Anwar’s political aide, and remained with the latter after Mahathir sacked him from the government in 1998.