‘We’re all family’: Azmin dismisses feud with Rafizi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has downplayed claims of a feud with vice-president Rafizi Ramli, who is now out for the former’s post in the party election next month.

Malaysiakini reported that Azmin said that everyone in PKR are “all family members in one party”.

“The upcoming contest is part and parcel of the democratic process, not about factionalism. Any member who offers themselves to serve the party should be allowed to do so,” he reportedly said, adding that he also considered Rafizi as a part of the PKR family.

“It is a big family and whether we agree or disagree with anyone, we have to accept this. Yet when you offer to serve the party, the objective should be to strengthen the party, especially after the general election,

“The party needs to be strengthened as it is the government’s backbone and to ensure we fulfill our promises to the rakyat,” Azmin was quoted saying.

Regarding the party election, he would only say that he is currently focusing on the Sungai Kandis by-election as well as the current Dewan Rakyat session.

“I am gathering more information from the grassroots from every state on which role I should play,” Azmin reportedly said.

The party’s nomination is set for August 5, with the election commencing on August 24 over a period of nine weeks before its results are announced in November.

Rafizi, who is contesting for the deputy presidency, has included fellow incumbent vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar, Sungai Siput MP S. Kesavan, Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul, and Selayang MP William Leong as his running teammates for the four vice-presidency positions.