Bursa charts highest half-year revenue since listing

A view of the bursa stock market exchange board in RHB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur February 6, 2018. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Bursa Malaysia recorded an operating revenue of RM279 million for the first half of 2018.

It was the stock exchange’s highest revenue since listing in 2005.

“Notwithstanding the various global and local events which have impacted emerging markets across the globe, Bursa Malaysia has delivered a commendable performance.

“Achieving its highest ever half year operating revenue and highest Average Daily Trading Value for Securities on market trades of RM2.7 billion, since listing in 2005,” said its chief executive Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan, in a briefing here

The bourse also declared an interim dividend of 14 sen and a special dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2018.

