Kulasegaran: Manpower Department to formulate Fourth Industrial Revolution Roadmap

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said the roadmap would underline measures to ensure that ILJTM graduates would not be left behind in the aspects of technology. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 30 — A national Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0) Roadmap will be formulated to prepare students of Manpower Department Training Institutes (ILJTM) to become highly-skilled workers for the future.

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said the roadmap, which is to be formulated by the Manpower Department (JTM), would underline short-, medium- and long-term measures to ensure that ILJTM graduates would not be left behind in the aspects of technology in line with the latest industrial revolution.

“Technology changes in the IR4.0 era are expected to bring about a very significant impact on the labour and employment markets and create new competition for job seekers.

“In this regard, JTM does not wish to lag behind in embracing IR4.0 and it needs to prepare the institutes with modules and courses relevant to the industrial revolution,” he said at the 23rd Convocation of ILJTM at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here today.

A total of 7,323 graduates from 32 ILJTM nationwide received their certificates, diplomas and advance diplomas at the convocation.

Meanwhile, Kulasegaran said the level of employers’ acceptance of ILJTM students during industrial training was good and excellent at 87.6 per cent, which should be maintained, if not improved, in the future.

As for the level of workability of graduates, he said it was at 86.3 per cent or six months after graduation with 75 per cent working in their trained fields. — Bernama